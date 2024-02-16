Uranium Royalty Corp’s (NASDAQ: UROY) Stock Falls -1.03 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.88, to imply a decrease of -1.03% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The UROY share’s 52-week high remains $3.76, putting it -30.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $324.69M, with an average of 2.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

After registering a -1.03% downside in the last session, Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.14, dropping -1.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.68%, and -20.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.67%. Short interest in Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) saw shorts transact 1.34 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.