Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Gain Of 28.94 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares stood at 40.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $81.39, to imply an increase of 2.83% or $2.24 in intraday trading. The UBER share’s 52-week high remains $79.20, putting it 2.69% up since that peak but still an impressive 64.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.22. The company has a valuation of $167.49B, with an average of 28.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.39 million shares over the past 3 months.
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information
After registering a 2.83% upside in the last session, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 81.86, jumping 2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.66%, and 28.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.19%. Short interest in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) saw shorts transact 60.1 million shares and set a 2.74 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Uber Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) shares are 86.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.59% against 25.30%.
UBER Dividends
Uber Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uber Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.