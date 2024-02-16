Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Gain Of 28.94 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares stood at 40.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $81.39, to imply an increase of 2.83% or $2.24 in intraday trading. The UBER share’s 52-week high remains $79.20, putting it 2.69% up since that peak but still an impressive 64.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.22. The company has a valuation of $167.49B, with an average of 28.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

After registering a 2.83% upside in the last session, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 81.86, jumping 2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.66%, and 28.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.19%. Short interest in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) saw shorts transact 60.1 million shares and set a 2.74 days time to cover.