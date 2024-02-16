Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Has Recovered 47.7% So Far, But Another -78.77% Loss Is Possible.

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.28, to imply an increase of 5.91% or $1.97 in intraday trading. The TRUP share’s 52-week high remains $63.07, putting it -78.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.45. The company has a valuation of $1.47B, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 662.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information

After registering a 5.91% upside in the last session, Trupanion Inc (TRUP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.74, jumping 5.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.87%, and 31.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.63%. Short interest in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw shorts transact 12.91 million shares and set a 22.72 days time to cover.