Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Has Recovered 47.7% So Far, But Another -78.77% Loss Is Possible.

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.28, to imply an increase of 5.91% or $1.97 in intraday trading. The TRUP share’s 52-week high remains $63.07, putting it -78.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.45. The company has a valuation of $1.47B, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 662.45K shares over the past 3 months.
Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information
After registering a 5.91% upside in the last session, Trupanion Inc (TRUP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.74, jumping 5.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.87%, and 31.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.63%. Short interest in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw shorts transact 12.91 million shares and set a 22.72 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Trupanion Inc (TRUP) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Trupanion Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Trupanion Inc (TRUP) shares are 23.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.00% against 2.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.70% this quarter before jumping 76.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $289.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $292.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $246.01 million and $251.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.80% before jumping 16.10% in the following quarter.
TRUP Dividends
Trupanion Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trupanion Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.