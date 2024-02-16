This Week’s 5.93% Gain In Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Taught Us Something New

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.50, to imply an increase of 0.40% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VTYX share’s 52-week high remains $47.25, putting it -1790.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $147.43M, with an average of 1.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

After registering a 0.40% upside in the last session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.68, jumping 0.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.93%, and 19.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.21%. Short interest in Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) saw shorts transact 4.86 million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.