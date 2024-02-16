This Is A Time To Invest In Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.72, to imply a decrease of -1.03% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The NVTS share’s 52-week high remains $11.16, putting it -66.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.76. The company has a valuation of $1.20B, with an average of 2.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

After registering a -1.03% downside in the last session, Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.19, dropping -1.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.16%, and 10.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.73%. Short interest in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) saw shorts transact 13.47 million shares and set a 7.29 days time to cover.