This Is A Time To Invest In Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYA)

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s traded shares stood at 2.06 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.82, to imply a decrease of -7.57% or -$1.46 in intraday trading. The LBTYA share’s 52-week high remains $21.53, putting it -20.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.01. The company has a valuation of $7.04B, with an average of 1.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) trade information

After registering a -7.57% downside in the latest session, Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.52, dropping -7.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.65%, and -6.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.28%. Short interest in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw shorts transact 1.73 million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.