This Is A Time To Build A Position In NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO)

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares stood at 53.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.09, to imply an increase of 1.50% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The NIO share’s 52-week high remains $16.18, putting it -165.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.30. The company has a valuation of $9.57B, with an average of 47.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 62.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

After registering a 1.50% upside in the last session, NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.29, jumping 1.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.64%, and -3.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.86%. Short interest in NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) saw shorts transact 161.06 million shares and set a 2.44 days time to cover.