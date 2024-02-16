There Has Been A 8.66% Incline For Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA). So What’s Next?

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply an increase of 8.66% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The AEVA share’s 52-week high remains $2.00, putting it -86.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $280.22M, with an average of 0.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

After registering a 8.66% upside in the last session, Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1500, jumping 8.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.72%, and 13.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.22%. Short interest in Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) saw shorts transact 8.9 million shares and set a 4 days time to cover.