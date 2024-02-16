TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Have Declined -15.69% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s traded shares stood at 2.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.40, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The TGTX share’s 52-week high remains $35.67, putting it -147.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.46. The company has a valuation of $2.18B, with an average of 3.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside in the last session, TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.19, jumping 1.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.64%, and -5.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.69%. Short interest in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw shorts transact 29.12 million shares and set a 4.83 days time to cover.