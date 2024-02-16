Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Is Worth Considering At $200.45

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s traded shares stood at 119.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $200.45, to imply an increase of 6.22% or $11.74 in intraday trading. The TSLA share’s 52-week high remains $299.29, putting it -49.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $152.37. The company has a valuation of $638.39B, with an average of 100.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 113.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

After registering a 6.22% upside in the last session, Tesla Inc (TSLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 200.88, jumping 6.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.74%, and -7.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.33%. Short interest in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw shorts transact 90.71 million shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.