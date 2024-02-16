Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -0.74% Loss

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s traded shares stood at 15.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.35, to imply an increase of 0.75% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ERIC share’s 52-week high remains $6.36, putting it -18.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.33. The company has a valuation of $16.42B, with an average of 19.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

After registering a 0.75% upside in the last session, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.49, jumping 0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.74%, and -11.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.08%. Short interest in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw shorts transact 27.8 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.