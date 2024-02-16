Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -0.74% Loss

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s traded shares stood at 15.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.35, to imply an increase of 0.75% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ERIC share’s 52-week high remains $6.36, putting it -18.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.33. The company has a valuation of $16.42B, with an average of 19.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.80 million shares over the past 3 months.
Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information
After registering a 0.75% upside in the last session, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.49, jumping 0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.74%, and -11.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.08%. Short interest in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw shorts transact 27.8 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.
Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) shares are 10.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.33% against 9.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $5.34 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.79 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.99 billion and $6.12 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.90% before dropping -5.30% in the following quarter.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -26.83% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 155.88% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.50% annually.
ERIC Dividends
Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.25, with the share yield ticking at 4.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.