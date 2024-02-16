Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) Has Decreased By -6.67 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)’s traded shares stood at 2.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.82, to imply an increase of 1.49% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The TECK share’s 52-week high remains $49.34, putting it -27.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.48. The company has a valuation of $20.18B, with an average of 3.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) trade information

After registering a 1.49% upside in the latest session, Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.34, jumping 1.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.92%, and 4.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.16%. Short interest in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) saw shorts transact 7.86 million shares and set a 2.23 days time to cover.