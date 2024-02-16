Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) Is Worth Considering At $1.79

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.79, to imply an increase of 12.58% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The TSHA share’s 52-week high remains $3.89, putting it -117.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $334.66M, with an average of 1.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 12.58% upside in the latest session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000, jumping 12.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.55%, and 25.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.13%. Short interest in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw shorts transact 16.78 million shares and set a 9.85 days time to cover.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taysha Gene Therapies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) shares are -4.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.03% against 14.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.90% this quarter before jumping 78.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 478.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.5 million and $4.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.90% before dropping -59.20% in the following quarter.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc has its next earnings report out between March 26 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc insiders hold 24.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.73% of the shares at 92.70% float percentage. In total, 69.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 22.44 million shares (or 12.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 18.47 million shares, or about 9.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $32.79 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 10.99 million shares. This is just over 5.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.57 million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about 8.11 million.