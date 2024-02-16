Tarena International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: TCTM): Can A Stock Be 42.38% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Tarena International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:TCTM)’s traded shares stood at 10.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.50, to imply an increase of 41.04% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The TCTM share’s 52-week high remains $6.20, putting it -313.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $14.40M, with an average of 81930.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 46.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Tarena International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:TCTM) trade information

After registering a 41.04% upside in the latest session, Tarena International Inc ADR (TCTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4000, jumping 41.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.02%, and 25.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.38%. Short interest in Tarena International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:TCTM) saw shorts transact 49290.0 shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.