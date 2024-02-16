Tarena International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: TCTM): Can A Stock Be 42.38% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Tarena International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:TCTM)’s traded shares stood at 10.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.50, to imply an increase of 41.04% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The TCTM share’s 52-week high remains $6.20, putting it -313.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $14.40M, with an average of 81930.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 46.97K shares over the past 3 months.
Tarena International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:TCTM) trade information
After registering a 41.04% upside in the latest session, Tarena International Inc ADR (TCTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4000, jumping 41.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.02%, and 25.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.38%. Short interest in Tarena International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:TCTM) saw shorts transact 49290.0 shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.
Tarena International Inc ADR (TCTM) estimates and forecasts
The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -21.00% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $71.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76.44 million.
TCTM Dividends
Tarena International Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tarena International Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Tarena International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:TCTM)’s Major holders
Tarena International Inc ADR insiders hold 31.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.81% of the shares at 2.63% float percentage. In total, 1.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 90872.0 shares (or 0.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 11467.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17372.0.
We also have Frank Fds-Camelot Event Driven Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tarena International Inc ADR (TCTM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Frank Fds-Camelot Event Driven Fd holds roughly 59708.0 shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90457.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8570.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 12983.0.