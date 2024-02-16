Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) Gains 22.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.92, to imply a decrease of -10.31% or -$0.91 in intraday trading. The SURG share’s 52-week high remains $9.23, putting it -16.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.88. The company has a valuation of $134.16M, with an average of 1.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 543.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) trade information

After registering a -10.31% downside in the latest session, Surgepays Inc (SURG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.23, dropping -10.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.05%, and 38.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.79%. Short interest in Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) saw shorts transact 1.92 million shares and set a 2.64 days time to cover.