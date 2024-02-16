Stock Of Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: OCG) Jumped By 37.60 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG)’s traded shares stood at 2.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.50. The OCG share’s 52-week high remains $3.94, putting it -162.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $6.38M, with an average of 8610.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (OCG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3700. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.11%, and 37.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.90%. Short interest in Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG) saw shorts transact 10980.0 shares and set a 2.04 days time to cover.