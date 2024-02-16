Stock Of Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: OCG) Jumped By 37.60 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG)’s traded shares stood at 2.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.50. The OCG share’s 52-week high remains $3.94, putting it -162.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $6.38M, with an average of 8610.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.69K shares over the past 3 months.
Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information
Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (OCG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3700. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.11%, and 37.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.90%. Short interest in Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG) saw shorts transact 10980.0 shares and set a 2.04 days time to cover.
OCG Dividends
Oriental Culture Holding Ltd has its next earnings report out on November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oriental Culture Holding Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders
Oriental Culture Holding Ltd insiders hold 33.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.86% of the shares at 16.28% float percentage. In total, 10.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Agricole S.A. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 41818.0 shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62308.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 21340.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $31796.0.
Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3846.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5730.0