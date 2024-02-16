Stock Of New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) Dropped By -9.30 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD)’s traded shares stood at 5.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply an increase of 2.63% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NGD share’s 52-week high remains $1.61, putting it -37.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $800.86M, with an average of 4.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) trade information

After registering a 2.63% upside in the last session, New Gold Inc (NGD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2695, jumping 2.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.65%, and -9.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.86%. Short interest in New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) saw shorts transact 3.61 million shares and set a 1.17 days time to cover.