Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) Is 41.41% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA)’s traded shares stood at 1.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.72, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The STLA share’s 52-week high remains $26.10, putting it -1.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.07. The company has a valuation of $79.73B, with an average of 6.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.04% downside in the latest session, Stellantis N.V (STLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.10, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.37%, and 19.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.29%. Short interest in Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) saw shorts transact 19.57 million shares and set a 3.94 days time to cover.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stellantis N.V share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Stellantis N.V (STLA) shares are 44.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.82% against 5.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.01% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -15.07% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.45% annually.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stellantis N.V has a forward dividend ratio of 1.48, with the share yield ticking at 5.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Stellantis N.V insiders hold 24.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.50% of the shares at 60.24% float percentage. In total, 45.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bpifrance SA. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 192.7 million shares (or 6.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.38 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Amundi with 94.02 million shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.65 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stellantis N.V (STLA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 30.0 million shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $526.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.56 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 545.86 million.