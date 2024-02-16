Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Dropped -8.90 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.33, to imply a decrease of -3.62% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The SLI share’s 52-week high remains $4.85, putting it -264.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $236.08M, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

After registering a -3.62% downside in the last session, Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500, dropping -3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.90%, and -2.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.16%. Short interest in Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) saw shorts transact 8.36 million shares and set a 4.14 days time to cover.