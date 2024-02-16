Southern Company (NYSE: SO): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Southern Company (NYSE:SO)’s traded shares stood at 1.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.08, to imply a decrease of -1.12% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The SO share’s 52-week high remains $75.80, putting it -14.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $61.56. The company has a valuation of $72.07B, with an average of 5.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) trade information

After registering a -1.12% downside in the latest session, Southern Company (SO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.56, dropping -1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.24%, and -3.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.76%. Short interest in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) saw shorts transact 12.51 million shares and set a 2.79 days time to cover.