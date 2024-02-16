Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EM) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -2.69% Year-To-Date

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply an increase of 3.72% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The EM share’s 52-week high remains $1.47, putting it -200.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $108.63M, with an average of 51050.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 48.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) trade information

After registering a 3.72% upside in the latest session, Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (EM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5200, jumping 3.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.50%, and 8.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.69%. Short interest in Smart Share Global Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EM) saw shorts transact 25530.0 shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.