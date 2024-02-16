Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s traded shares stood at 3.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.79, to imply a decrease of -0.21% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SIRI share’s 52-week high remains $7.95, putting it -65.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.32. The company has a valuation of $18.41B, with an average of 12.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

After registering a -0.21% downside in the latest session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.05, dropping -0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.24%, and -10.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.43%. Short interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw shorts transact 166.28 million shares and set a 13.29 days time to cover.