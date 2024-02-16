Should You Expect Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) To Recover From Its 31.58% Gain From Highs?

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply an increase of 3.03% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The OBLG share’s 52-week high remains $3.94, putting it -1973.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $3.12M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

After registering a 3.03% upside in the latest session, Oblong Inc (OBLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2047, jumping 3.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.00%, and 17.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.56%. Short interest in Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG) saw shorts transact 0.28 million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.