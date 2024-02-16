Should You Expect Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) To Recover From Its 77.72% Gain From Highs?

Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.02, to imply an increase of 26.65% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The EQ share’s 52-week high remains $1.73, putting it 14.36% up since that peak but still an impressive 77.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $70.94M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 271.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information

After registering a 26.65% upside in the last session, Equillium Inc (EQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0600, jumping 26.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.89%, and 145.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 179.39%. Short interest in Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) saw shorts transact 0.52 million shares and set a 4.71 days time to cover.