Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) After -4.28% Decline From High?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.87, to imply an increase of 4.47% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CCO share’s 52-week high remains $1.95, putting it -4.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $903.23M, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.60 million shares over the past 3 months.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information
After registering a 4.47% upside in the last session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8700, jumping 4.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.65%, and 22.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.75%. Short interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) saw shorts transact 26.52 million shares and set a 12.31 days time to cover.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) shares are 30.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -407.69% against -7.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -80.00% this quarter before falling -171.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.40% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $610.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $461.46 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $709.16 million and $545.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.00% before dropping -15.40% in the following quarter.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.22% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -165.77% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.00% annually.
CCO Dividends
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.