Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) After -4.28% Decline From High?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.87, to imply an increase of 4.47% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CCO share’s 52-week high remains $1.95, putting it -4.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $903.23M, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

After registering a 4.47% upside in the last session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8700, jumping 4.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.65%, and 22.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.75%. Short interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) saw shorts transact 26.52 million shares and set a 12.31 days time to cover.