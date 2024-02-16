Should Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Rally After -83.78% Drop From High?

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares stood at 15.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TLRY share’s 52-week high remains $3.40, putting it -83.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $1.37B, with an average of 21.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.54% upside in the last session, Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9500, jumping 0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.12%, and -10.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.57%. Short interest in Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw shorts transact 111.88 million shares and set a 4.44 days time to cover.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tilray Brands Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) shares are -29.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.52% against 6.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.40% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $200.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $232.3 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.57% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 90.61% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.00% annually.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc has its next earnings report out between April 08 and April 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tilray Brands Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray Brands Inc insiders hold 1.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.00% of the shares at 11.15% float percentage. In total, 11.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.6 million shares (or 1.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 3.82 million shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.96 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 7.98 million shares. This is just over 1.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.4 million, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 5.72 million.