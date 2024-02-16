Should DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Rally After 0.94% Gain From High?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares stood at 22.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.46, to imply an increase of 1.32% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The DKNG share’s 52-week high remains $44.04, putting it 0.94% up since that peak but still an impressive 62.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.75. The company has a valuation of $20.73B, with an average of 12.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

After registering a 1.32% upside in the last session, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.95, jumping 1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.85%, and 26.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.13%. Short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw shorts transact 19.81 million shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.