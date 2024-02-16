Should Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Rally After -19.36% Drop From High?

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN)’s traded shares stood at 2.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.14, to imply an increase of 2.07% or $1.3 in intraday trading. The AZN share’s 52-week high remains $76.56, putting it -19.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60.47. The company has a valuation of $198.86B, with an average of 11.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.07% upside in the latest session, Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 64.18, jumping 2.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.02%, and -3.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.77%. Short interest in Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) saw shorts transact 4.1 million shares and set a 0.72 days time to cover.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Astrazeneca plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) shares are -7.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.22% against 5.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.20% this quarter before falling -4.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $12.03 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.51 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.55 billion and $10.96 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.00% before jumping 14.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.72% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 13.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.10% annually.

AZN Dividends

Astrazeneca plc ADR has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Astrazeneca plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 1.45, with the share yield ticking at 2.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

Astrazeneca plc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.83% of the shares at 16.83% float percentage. In total, 16.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 52.85 million shares (or 2.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.78 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 49.13 million shares, or about 1.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.52 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 25.66 million shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.84 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.46 million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about 1.52 billion.