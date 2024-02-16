Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s traded shares stood at 14.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.10, to imply a decrease of -21.59% or -$20.4 in intraday trading. The ROKU share’s 52-week high remains $108.84, putting it -46.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $51.62. The company has a valuation of $10.56B, with an average of 6.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

After registering a -21.59% downside in the latest session, Roku Inc (ROKU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 99.80, dropping -21.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.65%, and -11.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.16%. Short interest in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw shorts transact 10.62 million shares and set a 2.11 days time to cover.