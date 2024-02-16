Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Is Currently -3.58 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares stood at 24.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.42, to imply an increase of 0.30% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The HOOD share’s 52-week high remains $13.90, putting it -3.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.91. The company has a valuation of $11.62B, with an average of 18.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

After registering a 0.30% upside in the last session, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.90, jumping 0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.61%, and 26.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.34%. Short interest in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw shorts transact 31.32 million shares and set a 3.31 days time to cover.