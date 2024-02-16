Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Is Currently -3.58 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares stood at 24.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.42, to imply an increase of 0.30% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The HOOD share’s 52-week high remains $13.90, putting it -3.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.91. The company has a valuation of $11.62B, with an average of 18.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.88 million shares over the past 3 months.
Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information
After registering a 0.30% upside in the last session, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.90, jumping 0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.61%, and 26.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.34%. Short interest in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw shorts transact 31.32 million shares and set a 3.31 days time to cover.
Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Robinhood Markets Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) shares are 31.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 124.59% against 14.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 103.50% this quarter before jumping 133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $505.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $551.36 million.
HOOD Dividends
Robinhood Markets Inc has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Robinhood Markets Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.