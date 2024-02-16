RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Gain Of 32.52% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 3.00% – What Should You Do Now?

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares stood at 5.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.06, to imply an increase of 0.98% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The RLX share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -45.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.39. The company has a valuation of $2.07B, with an average of 6.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

After registering a 0.98% upside in the last session, RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.13, jumping 0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.96%, and 15.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.00%. Short interest in RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) saw shorts transact 52.47 million shares and set a 7.88 days time to cover.