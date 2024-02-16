Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY): Is This The Time To Buy?

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.67, to imply an increase of 7.89% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The RLAY share’s 52-week high remains $19.54, putting it -83.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.95. The company has a valuation of $1.36B, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

After registering a 7.89% upside in the last session, Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.76, jumping 7.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.02%, and 2.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.09%. Short interest in Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) saw shorts transact 9.45 million shares and set a 10.44 days time to cover.