Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY): Is This The Time To Buy?

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.67, to imply an increase of 7.89% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The RLAY share’s 52-week high remains $19.54, putting it -83.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.95. The company has a valuation of $1.36B, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.
Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information
After registering a 7.89% upside in the last session, Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.76, jumping 7.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.02%, and 2.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.09%. Short interest in Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY) saw shorts transact 9.45 million shares and set a 10.44 days time to cover.
Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Relay Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) shares are 2.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.42% against 12.50%.
RLAY Dividends
Relay Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Relay Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders
Relay Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 3.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.98% of the shares at 105.78% float percentage. In total, 101.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.9 million shares (or 22.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $350.49 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 10.53 million shares, or about 8.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $132.24 million.
We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 5.28 million shares. This is just over 4.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.64 million, or 2.98% of the shares, all valued at about 45.67 million.