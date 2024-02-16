Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.46, to imply a decrease of -1.60% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The REKR share’s 52-week high remains $4.15, putting it -68.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $203.93M, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

After registering a -1.60% downside in the last session, Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.79, dropping -1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.87%, and -31.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.13%. Short interest in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) saw shorts transact 10.17 million shares and set a 11.25 days time to cover.