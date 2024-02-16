Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Gain Of 57.14% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 61.60% – What Should You Do Now?

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply an increase of 15.08% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The QMCO share’s 52-week high remains $1.49, putting it -166.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $53.60M, with an average of 1.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 585.81K shares over the past 3 months.
Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information
After registering a 15.08% upside in the latest session, Quantum Corp (QMCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8999, jumping 15.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.74%, and 94.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.60%. Short interest in Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.
Quantum Corp (QMCO) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Quantum Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Quantum Corp (QMCO) shares are -11.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.29% against 22.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -300.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $79.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $91.4 million.
QMCO Dividends
Quantum Corp has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quantum Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.