Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Gain Of 57.14% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 61.60% – What Should You Do Now?

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply an increase of 15.08% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The QMCO share’s 52-week high remains $1.49, putting it -166.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $53.60M, with an average of 1.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 585.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

After registering a 15.08% upside in the latest session, Quantum Corp (QMCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8999, jumping 15.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.74%, and 94.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.60%. Short interest in Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.