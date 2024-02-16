Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL) Gains 48.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.53, to imply an increase of 8.51% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The PRPL share’s 52-week high remains $4.71, putting it -207.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $161.49M, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) trade information

After registering a 8.51% upside in the last session, Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6500, jumping 8.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.60%, and 107.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.54%. Short interest in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) saw shorts transact 6.2 million shares and set a 7.46 days time to cover.