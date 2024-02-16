Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) Could See A -2.07% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares stood at 13.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.40, to imply an increase of 2.84% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The PBR share’s 52-week high remains $17.76, putting it -2.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.10. The company has a valuation of $64.75B, with an average of 15.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.84% upside in the last session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.57, jumping 2.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.93%, and 9.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.95%. Short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) saw shorts transact 26.71 million shares and set a 1.22 days time to cover.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) shares are 28.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -25.52% against -27.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.00% this quarter before falling -19.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $27.66 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.34 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.15 billion and $26.84 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.30% before dropping -1.90% in the following quarter.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.69, with the share yield ticking at 3.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.02% of the shares at 22.02% float percentage. In total, 22.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 211.01 million shares (or 5.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.92 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 57.35 million shares, or about 1.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $793.22 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund holds roughly 48.71 million shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $715.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44.26 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 612.18 million.