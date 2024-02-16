PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Stock Has Dropped -0.32% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s traded shares stood at 13.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.70, to imply an increase of 1.41% or $0.83 in intraday trading. The PYPL share’s 52-week high remains $79.27, putting it -32.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.25. The company has a valuation of $63.98B, with an average of 24.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

After registering a 1.41% upside in the last session, PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.62, jumping 1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.36%, and -0.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.78%. Short interest in PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw shorts transact 18.83 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.