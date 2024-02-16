Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) Has Decreased By 2.33 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply an increase of 30.69% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The PASG share’s 52-week high remains $1.37, putting it -3.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $72.36M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 615.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

After registering a 30.69% upside in the last session, Passage Bio Inc (PASG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3300, jumping 30.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.33%, and 43.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.69%. Short interest in Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) saw shorts transact 0.28 million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.