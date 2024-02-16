Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR): How Can A Stock Be Up 99.45% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)’s traded shares stood at 4.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.25, to imply an increase of 8.05% or $1.36 in intraday trading. The OSCR share’s 52-week high remains $17.99, putting it 1.42% up since that peak but still an impressive 82.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.22. The company has a valuation of $4.13B, with an average of 4.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.94 million shares over the past 3 months.
Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information
After registering a 8.05% upside in the last session, Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.55, jumping 8.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.41%, and 62.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 99.45%. Short interest in Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) saw shorts transact 6.33 million shares and set a 1.86 days time to cover.
Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Oscar Health Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) shares are 146.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 103.28% against 8.10%.
OSCR Dividends
Oscar Health Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oscar Health Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders
Oscar Health Inc insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.14% of the shares at 81.15% float percentage. In total, 80.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alphabet Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.04 million shares (or 12.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $193.79 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.4 million shares, or about 6.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $99.92 million.
We also have Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds roughly 5.91 million shares. This is just over 3.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.94 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 31.73 million.