Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR): How Can A Stock Be Up 99.45% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)’s traded shares stood at 4.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.25, to imply an increase of 8.05% or $1.36 in intraday trading. The OSCR share’s 52-week high remains $17.99, putting it 1.42% up since that peak but still an impressive 82.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.22. The company has a valuation of $4.13B, with an average of 4.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

After registering a 8.05% upside in the last session, Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.55, jumping 8.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.41%, and 62.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 99.45%. Short interest in Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) saw shorts transact 6.33 million shares and set a 1.86 days time to cover.