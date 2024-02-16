Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) Is Worth Considering At $1.02

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK)’s traded shares stood at 2.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply a decrease of -0.97% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The OPK share’s 52-week high remains $2.24, putting it -119.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $788.52M, with an average of 7.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

After registering a -0.97% downside in the last session, Opko Health Inc (OPK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0700, dropping -0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 3.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.45%. Short interest in Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) saw shorts transact 97.07 million shares and set a 3.93 days time to cover.