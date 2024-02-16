Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) Jumped 55.57% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.81, to imply a decrease of -1.59% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The OLMA share’s 52-week high remains $17.79, putting it -20.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $816.03M, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 915.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

After registering a -1.59% downside in the last session, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.77, dropping -1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.89%, and 31.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.56%. Short interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw shorts transact 6.71 million shares and set a 10.46 days time to cover.