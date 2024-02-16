NVIDIA Corp At $726.58: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s traded shares stood at 41.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $726.58, to imply a decrease of -1.68% or -$12.42 in intraday trading. The NVDA share’s 52-week high remains $746.11, putting it -2.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $204.21. The company has a valuation of $1794.65B, with an average of 52.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 44.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

After registering a -1.68% downside in the last session, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 746.11, dropping -1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.33%, and 29.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.72%. Short interest in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw shorts transact 27.25 million shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.