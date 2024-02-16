Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) -4005.88% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply a decrease of -2.42% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The BURU share’s 52-week high remains $6.98, putting it -4005.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $6.09M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information

After registering a -2.42% downside in the last session, Nuburu Inc (BURU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1939, dropping -2.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.87%, and 30.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.22%. Short interest in Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.