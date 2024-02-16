Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Could See A 0.57% Or Even More Gain In Stock Price

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares stood at 48.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.46, to imply an increase of 0.87% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The NU share’s 52-week high remains $10.40, putting it 0.57% up since that peak but still an impressive 60.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.13. The company has a valuation of $49.74B, with an average of 33.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

After registering a 0.87% upside in the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.49, jumping 0.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.51%, and 15.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.57%. Short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) saw shorts transact 47.61 million shares and set a 1.36 days time to cover.