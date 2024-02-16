Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Could See A 0.57% Or Even More Gain In Stock Price

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares stood at 48.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.46, to imply an increase of 0.87% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The NU share’s 52-week high remains $10.40, putting it 0.57% up since that peak but still an impressive 60.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.13. The company has a valuation of $49.74B, with an average of 33.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.55 million shares over the past 3 months.
Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information
After registering a 0.87% upside in the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.49, jumping 0.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.51%, and 15.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.57%. Short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) saw shorts transact 47.61 million shares and set a 1.36 days time to cover.
Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Nu Holdings Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) shares are 36.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 500.00% against 10.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 125.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.60% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.23 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.45 billion and $1.53 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.20% before jumping 45.90% in the following quarter.
NU Dividends
Nu Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out on February 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nu Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.