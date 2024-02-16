Now Is The Time To Build A Position In ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ: ZIMV)

ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.60, to imply an increase of 5.70% or $1.11 in intraday trading. The ZIMV share’s 52-week high remains $20.44, putting it 0.78% up since that peak but still an impressive 75.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.05. The company has a valuation of $546.52M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 343.63K shares over the past 3 months.

ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

After registering a 5.70% upside in the last session, ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.81, jumping 5.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.70%, and 22.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.06%. Short interest in ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV) saw shorts transact 0.7 million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.