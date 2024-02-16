Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)’s traded shares stood at 2.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.24, to imply a decrease of -2.22% or -$0.78 in intraday trading. The U share’s 52-week high remains $50.08, putting it -46.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.20. The company has a valuation of $13.01B, with an average of 9.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.16 million shares over the past 3 months.
Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) trade information
After registering a -2.22% downside in the latest session, Unity Software Inc (U) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.56, dropping -2.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.25%, and 4.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.26%. Short interest in Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) saw shorts transact 29.24 million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.
Unity Software Inc (U) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Unity Software Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Unity Software Inc (U) shares are 1.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 273.17% against 20.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4,100.00% this quarter before jumping 47.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.70% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $562.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $536.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $450.97 million and $500.36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.80% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.
U Dividends
Unity Software Inc has its next earnings report out on February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unity Software Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.