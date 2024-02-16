Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)’s traded shares stood at 2.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.24, to imply a decrease of -2.22% or -$0.78 in intraday trading. The U share’s 52-week high remains $50.08, putting it -46.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.20. The company has a valuation of $13.01B, with an average of 9.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) trade information

After registering a -2.22% downside in the latest session, Unity Software Inc (U) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.56, dropping -2.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.25%, and 4.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.26%. Short interest in Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) saw shorts transact 29.24 million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.