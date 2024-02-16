Now Is The Time To Build A Position In TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.19, to imply an increase of 2.57% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The TPIC share’s 52-week high remains $14.58, putting it -357.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $135.80M, with an average of 0.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

After registering a 2.57% upside in the last session, TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.33, jumping 2.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.42%, and 22.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.95%. Short interest in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw shorts transact 6.87 million shares and set a 4.9 days time to cover.