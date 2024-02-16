Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.34, to imply an increase of 0.24% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The TME share’s 52-week high remains $10.46, putting it -1.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.70. The company has a valuation of $7.19B, with an average of 7.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

After registering a 0.24% upside in the latest session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.68, jumping 0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.88%, and 18.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.71%. Short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) saw shorts transact 19.57 million shares and set a 1.9 days time to cover.