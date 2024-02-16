Now Is The Time To Build A Position In SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.03, to imply an increase of 3.22% or $1.5 in intraday trading. The SWTX share’s 52-week high remains $49.98, putting it -4.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.00. The company has a valuation of $3.46B, with an average of 1.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

After registering a 3.22% upside in the last session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.99, jumping 3.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.45%, and 19.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.59%. Short interest in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw shorts transact 10.41 million shares and set a 11.5 days time to cover.