Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)’s traded shares stood at 2.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.66, to imply an increase of 11.50% or $0.79 in intraday trading. The REPL share’s 52-week high remains $25.06, putting it -227.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.89. The company has a valuation of $470.25M, with an average of 1.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

After registering a 11.50% upside in the last session, Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.18, jumping 11.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.78%, and -4.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.13%. Short interest in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) saw shorts transact 7.45 million shares and set a 4.39 days time to cover.